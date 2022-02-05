AFC Wimbledon remain in trouble after defeat at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon remain just above the League One relegation zone after Akin Famewo’s first career goal secured Charlton a 3-2 win at the Valley.

The Dons took the lead in the third minute through Ethan Chislett, but the hosts responded as Ryan Inniss and Conor Washington struck.

Ben Heneghan pegged the Addicks back in a thrilling first half, but Famewo’s goal left the Dons one point above the bottom four after an 11-match winless streak.

Chislett opened the scoring when he finished from 10 yards after Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray dropped the ball after coming off his line to try and claim Will Nightingale’s header.

Charlton equalised in the 18th minute. Inniss made a near post run to meet Albie Morgan’s corner – with Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan appearing to get the final touch on the goal-line.

Washington put the hosts in front after 31 minutes. A superb pass by substitute Diallang Jaiyesimi sent the Northern Ireland international through on goal and he confidently finished past Nik Tzanev.

But Wimbledon responded within five minutes, again from a Hartigan free-kick, as Heneghan produced a diving header across MacGillivray.

The visitors looked vulnerable from corners all afternoon and Famewo powered in Morgan’s delivery on the hour mark as Charlton made it 10 points from a possible 12.