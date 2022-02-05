AFC Wimbledon remain in trouble after defeat at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

AFC Wimbledon remain in trouble after defeat at Charlton

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 5:49 pm
Akin Famewo scored for Charlton (Nigel French/PA)
AFC Wimbledon remain just above the League One relegation zone after Akin Famewo’s first career goal secured Charlton a 3-2 win at the Valley.

The Dons took the lead in the third minute through Ethan Chislett, but the hosts responded as Ryan Inniss and Conor Washington struck.

Ben Heneghan pegged the Addicks back in a thrilling first half, but Famewo’s goal left the Dons one point above the bottom four after an 11-match winless streak.

Chislett opened the scoring when he finished from 10 yards after Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray dropped the ball after coming off his line to try and claim Will Nightingale’s header.

Charlton equalised in the 18th minute. Inniss made a near post run to meet Albie Morgan’s corner – with Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan appearing to get the final touch on the goal-line.

Washington put the hosts in front after 31 minutes. A superb pass by substitute Diallang Jaiyesimi sent the Northern Ireland international through on goal and he confidently finished past Nik Tzanev.

But Wimbledon responded within five minutes, again from a Hartigan free-kick, as Heneghan produced a diving header across MacGillivray.

The visitors looked vulnerable from corners all afternoon and Famewo powered in Morgan’s delivery on the hour mark as Charlton made it 10 points from a possible 12.

