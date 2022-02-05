Poya Asbaghi refuses to blame officials after Barnsley cup loss at Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poya Asbaghi refuses to blame officials after Barnsley cup loss at Huddersfield

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 6:05 pm
Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley lost at Huddersfield (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley lost at Huddersfield (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi refused to blame the officials following their 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

Duane Holmes put the Terriers in front in the 19th minute with a composed finish following Josh Koroma’s knockdown.

But the Reds were left frustrated after Michal Helik had a goal ruled out in stoppage time for a foul in the build-up.

“We have had an equaliser disallowed for the second game in a row,” Asbaghi said.

“I don’t know if it was a foul, but these things are not so easy for the referees to decide.

“People have VAR and still cannot decide if a goal is a goal or not, so I am not going to blame the officials.

“I cannot say if it should have been a goal or not.

“It is unfortunate for us that the decisions are going against us and not with us.

“It is margins going against a team that does not have the best of confidence right now.

“We just have to keep working hard so the margins go our way. We have to create our own luck.

“I felt we created enough good chances, but we have to be better in those situations.

“We have to keep creating chances, when you start scoring goals then you will not miss as much in future.

“The performance in the first half was not creative enough.

“We came in at half-time and felt we had to turn it around tactically. We made subs and got the impact we wanted.

“We played well for 30 minutes and pushed them back, but we couldn’t get the goal we needed.

“We can now concentrate completely on the Championship. There is no game where we feel that we cannot get at least a point or a win.”

Danny Schofield, speaking to the media in the absence of Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan who was missing for personal reasons, praised the Terriers’ strong defensive display in seeing out the game.

“Barnsley had chances and got a lot of balls in our box but we defended the box well,” he said.

“When you go 1-0 up the dynamics change. We try not to change what we are doing or sit deep to protect the lead.

“Barnsley had a lot of the ball but they didn’t really hurt us, we defended strongly.

“We are 12 unbeaten now and things are going OK at the moment.

“It’s something to be proud of. The lads and the staff are all putting in a lot of effort and it feels like we are all together.

“It is all about momentum. We just want to continue winning games and if we can continue this FA Cup run then fantastic.

“We are through to the next round which is the main thing. There’s not been any talk about who we want in the next round.

“We will wait for the draw, personally I’ve no preference.”

