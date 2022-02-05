Joey Barton salutes another Bristol Rovers late show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton felt his side more than deserved their point as another late leveller earned them a 1-1 draw at Sutton.

Anthony Evans’ 85th-minute penalty rescued a point for Rovers after Richie Bennett’s first-half opener at Gander Green Lane.

Barton’s side have now picked up 10 points on their impressive six-game unbeaten run with goals in the last six minutes of games.

Barton said: “I’m pleased for the lads and pleased for the team.

“Great credit to the lads once again because they have kept pushing and trying to do the right things in tough conditions. We got our rewards at the end.

“I think we definitely deserved something out of the game.

“We were unlucky twice in the first half when we’ve rattled the crossbar.

“It’s a snatch-and-grab for them. For me after they scored we were the only side trying to do the right things.”

Aaron Collins and Evans were the players denied by the bar, but the visitors were also indebted to inspired goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola after his stunning stoppage-time double save ensured preserved their point.

Barton said: “Everybody knows just how good a goalkeeper he is. I thought for him to step up at the end in big moments like that, that’s what great players do.”

Bennett ensured Sutton were rewarded for their early endeavour when he bundled home his first home goal since September.

But the hosts were undone when keeper Dean Bouzanis felled Elliot Anderson to allow Evans to level from 12 yards.

Omar Bugiel was then denied by a post before Jaakkola’s late heroics.

Sutton boss Matt Gray, whose side returned to the automatic promotion places despite missing out on victory, felt his team were punished for not taking their chances.

“It was a hard-fought, competitive game between two competitive sides,” he said.

“We played really well in the first half, had a couple of chances. We did well to get the goal in the first half and maybe should have had a couple more.

“They have had two chances before the break, one’s a deflected shot and another’s a free-kick that’s hit the bar. So overall we were reasonably happy with the first-half performance.

“We conceded a penalty quite late on, but we had so many chances after that to go on and win the game. I’m really disappointed that we haven’t managed to do that.

“It won’t be a result we would regret. There are absolutely no regrets on our behalf.”