Darren Moore hails job well done for Sheffield Wednesday at Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hailed a “good solid performance” in the 2-0 win at Burton.

After a scrappy start where Burton dominated but created little, George Byers scored to put the Owls in control before substitute Sylla Sow netted late on to seal a battling victory.

The win – a third in a row – moved the Owls three points off the League One play-off places.

“I think it was a good solid performance,” said Moore, who returned to the dugout after missing the last game with Covid-19.

“The boys, from start to finish, were well engaged and focused and I thought we were worthy winners based on how the game went.

“We got the goals at the right time and I thought the concentration levels at the back were good to get the clean sheet.

“We had a couple of incidents towards the end perhaps with lapses in concentration but Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) was able to pull off the save.”

Despite an injury crisis amongst his strikers, Moore was happy to see Byers on the scoresheet for the second game in a row.

He added: “Really pleased to see George score again. His performance today was good but we wanted to manage his game time so we managed to get him off before he got deep into his second game in a few days but him scoring again settled us down.

“We have felt that the last couple of away performances have not been bad but we haven’t come away with the result but today the performance and the energy has been there and we have got the three points.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left frustrated by his side’s performance after a confidence-boosting win at Lincoln last time out.

“It wasn’t the game that we wanted to play,” Hasselbaink said.

“It was more of a fight and a scrappy game from both sides. We scrapped but the quality was poor and that is my main worry.

“Looking at them and what they have got, they didn’t really create or bring us into trouble. They scored from a set-piece and that is where we need to do better as we knew about that one.”

Hasselbaink felt referee Alan Young lacked consistency in his decision making, but did not blame him for his side’s defeat.

He added: “I am not saying it is the referee’s fault that we have lost but I want a fair whistled game and I have to say I have just seen the worst referee that I have ever had.

“If you are going to have a bad game it should be bad for both teams. He was not consistent and it just isn’t good enough.”