Rob Edwards staying grounded despite Forest Green romping to promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rob Edwards staying grounded despite Forest Green romping to promotion

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 6:35 pm
Rob Edwards is refusing to get carried away (Tim Goode/PA)
Rob Edwards is refusing to get carried away (Tim Goode/PA)

Measured Forest Green boss Rob Edwards remains grounded, despite the bookies already paying out on his side winning promotion.

Rovers now boast a 10-point cushion at the summit and are 14 points clear of the play-off places, but there is no room for complacency in Edwards’ eyes.

“No, we aren’t taking anything for granted,” revealed Edwards after Rovers’ comfortable 2-0 victory over Newport.

“Getting 1-0 up was key at half-time in the conditions, but my only criticism was we could have been a bit more ruthless, but that’s another good clean sheet for us.”

Edwards was delighted with the way his side contained Newport hot-shot Dom Telford – League Two’s leading marksman.

He said: “We nullified Dom Telford and we kept his team who supply him quiet.”

Matty Stevens’ brace extended Forest Green’s unbeaten run to 17 games and took his tally to 19 for the season in another ruthless display.

Edwards toasted a mazy run from Kane Wilson, who conjured the opening goal for Stevens.

He said: “Kane Wilson’s run was incredible – a Roy of the Rovers run, the length of the pitch, and Matty Stevens was in the right place at the right time for the finish.

“We won the game because of the lads’ hard work, and the players deserve a lot of credit, but it’s just another game.”

Newport boss James Rowberry felt his side lacked their usual quality, and said: “We didn’t really capitalise on our final ball.

“We lacked the little bit of quality we usually have. Saying that, the lads have been brilliant in the time I’ve been here. We’ve just got to go again on Tuesday.”

The County boss was impressed with classy Forest Green, saying: “They are an excellent team. They have the ability to mix it up. They go long and they can also play good football and when they have someone like Jamille Matt up front they can stretch you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal