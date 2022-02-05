Johnny Sexton: Ireland have plenty of stuff to brush up on despite Wales win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnny Sexton: Ireland have plenty of stuff to brush up on despite Wales win

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 6:35 pm Updated: February 5, 2022, 6:51 pm
Johnny Sexton thinks Ireland can do even better (Brian Lawless/PA)
Johnny Sexton thinks Ireland can do even better (Brian Lawless/PA)

Captain Johnny Sexton insists Ireland still have significant room for improvement, despite blowing away defending champions Wales in their Guinness Six Nations opener.

The in-form Irish impressively stretched their winning run to nine games following Bundee Aki’s early try, a second-half brace from Andrew Conway and Garry Ringrose’s solo score in a comprehensive 29-7 bonus-point victory.

Andy Farrell’s men dominated from the outset in Dublin and would have been the first team to keep the depleted Welsh scoreless in a Six Nations match but for a late lapse which led to a consolation try from Taine Basham.

The resounding result was in stark contrast to 12 months ago when Ireland suffered a damaging first-round defeat in Cardiff.

Fly-half Sexton, who added nine points with his boot, was delighted to avenge that loss by laying solid foundations ahead of travelling to pre-tournament favourites France next weekend.

“I can’t tell you how demoralising it is when you go back to last year, first game sitting in the dressing room with nothing to show for all of your efforts: Triple Crown gone, Grand Slam gone and up against it to win a championship,” he said.

“That’s what we’re pleased with most.

“We feel there was plenty of stuff to brush up on for next week because France away is arguably one of the biggest tests in world rugby, so we need to be at our very best and we need to learn some lessons from today, even in victory.

Garry Ringrose and Andrew Conway
Garry Ringrose and Andrew Conway both crossed over (Niall Carson/PA)

“I think we did that well over November and hopefully we continue in that vein.”

Having gone through a transitional phase, 2018 Grand Slam champions Ireland are beginning to look the real deal again after an outstanding autumn, which included glory against New Zealand.

Wales arrived at a sold-out Aviva Stadium without a host of key men due to injury, including captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Wayne Pivac’s visitors – who upset the odds to lift a 28th championship in 2021 – never got going and were outclassed from start to finish on a torrid afternoon played in blustery conditions.

Ireland head coach Farrell was pleased with his side’s professionalism and echoed Sexton’s comments about scope for further development.

“To get a bonus-point win against a side like Wales is no mean feat,” said Farrell.

“Really pleased with certain aspects of our game and, like all first games are going to be, there’s plenty to work on as well.

“The conditions were terrible out there. It was really, really difficult to kick in, to play in, it was slippery, it was blustery, it was tough.

“So, bringing all that together, Wales come here to win and to do a job on us and to be able to get a bonus-point win, we’re delighted with that.

“I thought our discipline and decision-making was great.”

Ireland v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Aviva Stadium
Andy Farrell was pleased with his side’s discipline (Niall Carson/PA)

After Ireland’s superiority only yielded a 10-0 lead at the break, they swiftly took the game away from their opponents early in the second half.

Sexton received on-field treatment during that period after being clattered by makeshift Wales centre Josh Adams, who was shown a yellow card.

“I’m OK,” replied Sexton, when asked about the incident. “It was dealt with on the pitch.

“I can’t really answer (if it was reckless) because I was on the receiving end. You’ll have to ask him about what his intentions were.

“It’s one of those things, a bouncing ball, and we made them pay with a couple of tries.”

