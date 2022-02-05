Ben Garner asks for new leaders from Swindon group after collapse against Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Garner asks for new leaders from Swindon group after collapse against Exeter

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 6:43 pm
Ben Garner was not convinced by Swindon’s leadership qualities (Leila Coker/PA)
Swindon head coach Ben Garner questioned his side’s leadership qualities after Exeter came from behind to beat the Robins 2-1 thanks to two goals in the last six minutes.

Joe Tomlinson’s opener looked to have set Swindon on course for victory before late strikes from Jevani Brown and Timothee Dieng turned the game on its head.

Garner said: “We’ve got to grow the leadership within the group and Mathieu Baudry as it stands is our only player over 30 years old.

“That’s something we have worked on from the start of the season and is something we are still trying to do.

“This season was never going to be plain sailing but we have to stay the process.

“I think in the last two games before this we should’ve scored more goals and when you are playing well you have to take the points.

“That’s come back to haunt us and we have made this a tougher spell than it needed to be. We have played well and not taken the points we should have done.

“When you play like that you have to take the points and likewise in that last 20 minutes when we aren’t playing as well you have to get through the game and come out with something.”

Swindon scored early in the second half through Tomlinson, who cut inside and buried his effort in the far corner.

But the hosts’ defensive resolve was not up to standard as two late quickfire goals handed Exeter victory.

Brown levelled with a powerful 30-yard strike, beating JoJo Wollacott in the 84th minute, before Dieng wrapped things up with a deflected effort two minutes from time.

The win moves Exeter into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.

Grecians manager Matt Taylor said: “It was quite a good game of football, and fairness to both teams in difficult conditions because I thought both teams tried to play the game in the right way.

“It’s a fantastic stadium to play football in. The wind generally comes straight down the middle and it did have an effect. You saw some balls in the first half go straight up in the air and out of play.

“I was disappointed we went behind, it almost came out of nothing to a certain extent that neither team really created enough openings to be ahead in that game.

“And then after that, from that point onwards, we had to then somehow create some space on the football pitch and almost allow Swindon to have more of the ball to keep them open in their shape or have more attacking bodies in the right positions.”

