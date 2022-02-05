Malky Mackay ‘really happy’ after Ross County’s crucial win over Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay ‘really happy’ after Ross County’s crucial win over Dundee

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 6:43 pm
Malky Mackay’s side beat Dundee (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay praised his players after they came from behind to win what was a “six-pointer” against Dundee at Dens Park.

The home side took the lead through Zak Rudden but the Staggies equalised thanks to Joseph Hungbo just before half-time.

County’s Regan Charles-Cook then had a penalty saved but he subsequently netted what proved to be the winner in a 2-1 victory.

The result opened up an eight-point gap between the Staggies and the bottom-of-the-table Dark Blues, leaving Mackay delighted.

He said: “It was a steelier-looking Dundee team. They put their new signings in. We knew they would look for balls into Zak Rudden.

“In the first 15-20 minutes we didn’t win too many second balls and they scored. After that, we stepped onto the game.

“We started opening them up and we looked comfortable in possession. The goal was coming. It was a great time to score, so I was delighted.

“I was really happy with the second half, the way we controlled the game. We could have scored a couple more. We missed the penalty, but looked really, really fit and aggressive.

“Especially coming here, a lot of people were talking of this being a six-pointer.”

Mackay also heaped praise on striker Charles-Cook for putting his penalty miss behind him to score.

He added: “Regan is a calm boy, a terrific lad and there was no need to try and lift his head after the penalty because he caused Cammy Kerr an awful lot of problems down the right-hand side.

“His finish was just like the one against Dundee United – high into the net. That’s six goals in seven games and he’s doing so well for us. It was a real team effort but a quality finish from him.

“We’re four points from sixth place, and I know the teams above us are doing well. But we just have to keep the momentum going.

“After the winter break, we’ve had great results. We can play against anyone in the league and do well and score goals. We defended royally and it gives us a springboard to attack teams.”

Under-pressure Dundee boss James McPake lamented the poor goals his relegation-threatened side conceded.

He said: “The decision-making from the start wasn’t good enough. Both goals are ridiculous. They are nothing short of shambolic.

“I will take that on the chin as I pick up the team. I will take my share of the blame, or all the blame, if that’s what gets thrown at me.”

