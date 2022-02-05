Mark Robinson rues AFC Wimbledon’s set-piece vulnerability after Charlton defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Robinson rues AFC Wimbledon’s set-piece vulnerability after Charlton defeat

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 6:59 pm Updated: February 5, 2022, 9:37 pm
Mark Robinson’s AFC Wimbledon were beaten at Charlton (Nigel French/PA)
AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson was left disappointed at his side’s set-piece vulnerability in their 3-2 League One defeat at Charlton.

The Dons had a dream start when Ethan Chislett put them ahead after just three minutes, Ayoub Assal getting a vital touch after Addicks goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray dropped the ball.

Ryan Inniss met Albie Morgan’s corner to head the hosts back on level terms and then Conor Washington raced on to Diallang Jaiyesimi’s excellent through-ball to beat Nik Tzanev just past the half-hour mark.

Ben Heneghan dived to head home Anthony Hartigan’s free-kick five minutes later as Wimbledon equalised before Akin Famewo clinched the points with the first goal of his career, heading in Morgan’s corner.

Wimbledon are now without a win in 11 matches in all competitions and Robinson said: “Narrow defeat, small margins. We’ve obviously got done at two set-pieces which is a strength of ours.

“We’re disappointed about that, as it’s not something that happens very often.

“Once we took Sam Cosgrove off, we looked a little bit predictable.

“While he was on we had a bit of a mixture to our play and carried a threat. When he came off, we carried on doing the same thing, but not the same physical presence up top.

“In the 12 games up until today, we’ve lost three, won two but drawn seven – which is the issue.

“We’re a competitive side but we need to find that edge that helps us turn a point into three. But we’re confident we can do it.

“Once we get it right we are more than capable off going on three or four wins on the spin.

“We don’t enjoy being in front, while we’re one up, we need to find a way to stay the hunter and not get hunted. That could be the youthfulness in the squad. We have to turn that 1-0 into 2-0.”

Charlton are into the top half of the table after a third successive league victory and they have banked 10 points from a possible 12.

Addicks manager Johnnie Jackson said: “The game was a little too open and end-to-end for my liking at times. But we won not being at our best, which is pleasing.

“I was really confident our results would turn and we’d work our way out of it. I had full trust in the players. Three wins on the bounce is really pleasing.

“It was a wonderful pass from DJ (Jaiyesimi) and great movement from Conor, it’s something we’ve been working on a lot with him.

“You need someone to provide the ammo – DJ has got his head up and spotted the run. The execution of the pass, outside of the boot, was a great ball. It was begging for Conor to go and finish it.

“Akin wants to be a threat in the opposition box and he should be with his size and physicality.

“All those centre-backs should be chipping in with goals from set-piece situations – you have to be cute and aggressive with your runs. You’ve got to want it more than the guy marking you.

“I’m pleased for Akin, he deserves that.”

On Saturday evening Wimbledon said there had been clashes involving both sets of fans at a train station following the match.

The club said in a statement: “The club has been made aware of significant disorder at London Bridge Station involving AFC Wimbledon fans and Charlton fans following this afternoon’s match.

“The police are dealing with the incident and will be keeping the Club informed of any further developments.”

