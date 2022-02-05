Liam Manning believes MK Dons can play better even after comeback victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons manager Liam Manning says he believes his squad can play even better after they came from behind to beat Lincoln 2-1.

In a hard-fought game, the Dons fell behind to John Marquis’ strike but eventually turned it around through goals either side of the interval from defenders Harry Darling and Warren O’Hora.

And despite an important win that took his team to third spot in League One, Manning admitted that his players can perform at a higher level than what they showed against the Imps.

“I think the guys know their level and they know they can play better than that,” he said.

“The best thing for me is that they know what they’re capable of and I don’t need to tell them.

“It was a really tough game, not the sort of game we’re often associated with but we showed real resilience and toughness, and ultimately found a way to win.

“They started quite well and we were just a bit sloppy.

“The pitch plays really difficult for us in terms of the way we want to play, but we can’t use that as an excuse, we were a bit sloppy.

“But the group has real resilience and they bounced back again and we started the second half really well.

“It shows that they’re willing to fight and I’m delighted with lots of aspects of the game, but of course frustrated with certain elements.”

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton said his side were unlucky to head back to Lincolnshire pointless, and that their display showed they are capable of going on the winning run that will be required to stay out of relegation trouble.

The defeat at Stadium MK leaves them 18th, with just two places between the Dons and the drop zone, and the season run-in looming large.

Appleton explained: “We feel hard done by a little bit because I felt we were more than comfortable and deserved to take a point out of the game.

“We played alright but the two goals we conceded were not good enough and we can’t afford to give those goals away to a side flying high in the league.

“Apart from the two goals, I was reasonably pleased with the performance. We moved the ball quite well and had numerous opportunities.

“I’m pleased in terms of the performance but a few of the players have to take a bit more responsibility.

“The reality is until the end of February and the middle of March, it’s going to be nip and tuck.

“I just think we’re capable as a group of winning four or five games on the bounce and that’s what I’ve said to them in there.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and we’ve lost due to two big moments today.”