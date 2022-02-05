We are not in relegation fight, says Walsall boss Matt Taylor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We are not in relegation fight, says Walsall boss Matt Taylor

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 7:07 pm
Walsall manager Matt Taylor says his side are not in a relegation fight (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Walsall boss Matt Taylor insists his side are not in a relegation scrap, despite slipping to 21st place in League Two after a 1-0 defeat by Northampton sent them spinning to a sixth successive defeat.

The hosts failed to recover from Northampton’s 10th-minute opener, new Cobblers striker Louis Appere claiming he got the final touch to divert home Mitch Pinnock’s free-kick.

Walsall had chances to level but their former goalkeeper Liam Roberts was in inspired form in the Town goal, denying George Miller, Jack Earing and Conor Wilkinson to help Northampton climb to fourth.

Taylor’s Saddlers, in contrast, are just seven points above the bottom two and visit basement side Scunthorpe on Tuesday night.

“I don’t think we’re in a relegation battle, we’re in a really bad vein of form,” said Taylor.

“We are not in a position I believe the players deserve to be in based on their ability, but we are in that position because we haven’t performed consistently enough.

“We can’t be mentally weak. It’s not my job to shield the players – it’s my job to protect the players, yes, but there also has to be an element of truth.

“The performance was better today, but we’ve still not got a result, so it’s got to be better again on Tuesday and we’ve got to get a result.

“We are not making teams work anywhere near hard enough for goals and that’s what is really disappointing. I thought we were the better team today, I really did.

“We’ve got to stop making stupid errors. We are not getting cut open by teams, we are giving teams goals. If we stop doing that, we will start winning football matches.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was delighted by the impact of debutant Scottish striker Appere, a deadline-day capture from Dundee United.

“It was good instinct from him. He nearly had a second one. It was a good start for him today. A positive,” said Brady.

“It is a big three points in the overall context of things. To come out of the week overall, Salford, Barrow and Walsall with six points out of nine, that is a positive. We will take that.

“We didn’t give a true reflection of ourselves on Tuesday (against Barrow) and let our fans down and today we wanted to make sure we gave our travelling support every bit of that commitment and we did.

“The way we stood up to them today in really difficult conditions with swirling wind, we put bodies on the line and came out with the three points so I’m extremely proud of the players.

“We have to be careful with the players and we picked up a couple of injuries today so we will need everyone we’ve got.”

