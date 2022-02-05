Eddie Jones: We’ve only got ourselves to blame for Scotland defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Jones: We’ve only got ourselves to blame for Scotland defeat

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 8:45 pm
Eddie Jones could not hide his disappointment after England’s defeat to Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Eddie Jones could not hide his disappointment after England's defeat to Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Eddie Jones insisted England must blame themselves rather than scapegoating Luke Cowan-Dickie after they fell 20-17 to Scotland in a dramatic Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

Cowan-Dickie was England’s most prolific carrier in the Guinness Six Nations opener, only to wreck his outstanding performance by conceding a penalty try in the 66th minute.

The Exeter hooker batted into touch a Finn Russell kick to prevent Darcy Graham from scoring a likely try and Ben O’Keeffe also sent him to the sin-bin, adding to the pressure on his team.

England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie (centre) is shown a yellow card at Murrayfield
England's Luke Cowan-Dickie (centre) is shown a yellow card at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Russell then landed a penalty that sealed the result, although England had a succession of attacking scrums in overtime that they could not convert into points.

“Luke is disappointed, that happens in the moment. He played exceptionally well and he is very disappointed, but all the boys are supporting him,” head coach Jones said.

“We have only got ourselves to blame. We are massively disappointed that we lost and Scotland deserved to win, but we dominated a lot of the game but didn’t get the points out of the domination.

“At the end of the day rugby is a pretty simple game – if you dominate you have to get points and you have to get enough to be in front of the opposition at the end.

“The result is the result and it is tough for us to start the tournament like that. We had a good preparation and played with a lot of drive and determination. We will go to Italy next week and be even better.”

O’Keeffe could have rewarded England’s scrum dominance at the end by giving a penalty that would have enabled them to tie the game and the Kiwi was busy in the closing stages of an engrossing match.

In reference to Rassie Erasmus’ lengthy video critique of the officials during South Africa’s victory over the Lions last summer, Jones joked that he would emulate the Springboks boss.

“It was three points at the end and the referee becomes pretty influential in those situations,” Jones said.

“Wait for the video, I have got the production team on it now. It is called ‘Rassie In Love With’. That is my production team so I am getting ready.”

Gregor Townsend praised Scotland for coming on strong in the critical final quarter of a match in which they were second best for long periods.

“It was far from perfect and I think the weather had something to do with that when it was so wet,” said the head coach.

“We knew we were going to be against the wind in the first half and we had to absorb a lot of phased attack from England. We had to be in our half for the majority of that time and we weren’t really able to build phase upon phase, through our own errors at times.

“But it was great to see our play executed really well through Darcy Graham and Ben White for the first try. We felt we hadn’t fired a huge amount of shots in the first half but we were still leading and we knew in the second we would have a slight advantage with the wind.

“Having said that, the third quarter was the poorest part of the game for us. We’re all thankful and proud of how we played in that final quarter, which was telling.”

Scotland have now won the Calcutta Cup four times in the last five years and Townsend felt their dramatic victory in front of a pumped-up BT Murrayfield crowd was just as enjoyable as last year’s historic win away to England.

“This feels just as good as winning at Twickenham,” he said. “It felt like a victory of huge effort that could have gone either way.

“I felt England played really well so to actually come out on the right end of a tight tussle makes up for the arm-wrestle we lost against them (at BT Murrayfield) two years ago.

“To hear and feel that atmosphere was amazing. We missed the crowd at this fixture last year so to have them back in full voice was special.”

