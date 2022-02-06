On this day in 2017: Sir Alastair Cook stands down as England Test captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

On this day in 2017: Sir Alastair Cook stands down as England Test captain

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 8:05 am
On this day five years ago Sir Alastair Cook called time on his tenure as captain of England’s Test side (Adam Davy/PA)
Sir Alastair Cook called time on his tenure as captain of England’s Test cricket team on this day in 2017.

Cook was the nation’s longest-serving captain, before Joe Root surpassed him earlier this year, having led the team for 59 Tests.

The then 36-year-old’s period in charge included notable successes in India in 2012 and South Africa in 2015-16, and he won eight of his 17 series in charge.

England captain Alastair Cook lifts the Ashes Urn after victory in 2015
England captain Alastair Cook lifts the Ashes Urn after victory in 2015 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Cook also led the team to two home triumphs in the Ashes, in both 2013 and 2015, and a Test record that totalled 24 wins and 22 defeats.

The opening batter cited a loss of energy as the reasoning behind his resignation, concluding that the team would benefit from new leadership and deciding to devote his full focus to his batting.

“We’ve kind of stagnated if we are being brutally honest,” Cook said at the time.

“There is a lot of work to be done and I felt I just didn’t have that energy to do it.

“That’s part of the parcel of being captain, you are responsible.”

Alastair Cook receives a knighthood for services to cricket from Queen Elizabeth II
Alastair Cook receives a knighthood for services to cricket from Queen Elizabeth II (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Cook remained a part of the squad under new captain Root until 2018, when he announced his retirement from international cricket after 12 years as part of the England team – signing off with a century against India in his final innings.

He finished his Test career having played 161 matches, scored 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35, leaving a hole at the top of England’s batting order which has yet to be filled.

In 2019 Cook was the recipient of a knighthood in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

