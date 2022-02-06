St Mirren hope to persuade in-form keeper Jak Alnwick to sign new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren hope to persuade in-form keeper Jak Alnwick to sign new contract

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 9:11 am
St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick starred in his side’s 1-0 win away at Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA Images).
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is desperate to tie down Jak Alnwick on a new contract after revealing the goalkeeper is stalling on signing fresh terms.

Alnwick was in outstanding form on Saturday as he produced a series of fine saves either side of Connor Ronan scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Hibernian.

The result leaves the Buddies just one point adrift of the Premiership top six.

Alnwick joined Saints on a two-year deal in the summer of 2020 after a spell at Rangers that included loan stints at Scunthorpe and Blackpool and Goodwin is keen to keep the 28-year-old.

Goodwin said: “There’s been an offer on the table for Jak for the last three months. We’re trying to force him into signing it, to tie him down.

“He’s a good player, a great signing for us. We’ve put a very good offer on the table for him, one that rewards him for the performances he’s put in.

“Like any free agent out there they are entitled to scour the market and see what options might become available.

“But he knows what we think of him here. We’ve showed a lot of faith and belief in him and hopefully he will reward us by signing that deal.

“They came flying out the traps in the second 45. So we had to be at our best defensively to get the result.

“Jak deserves a lot of credit. If he doesn’t make those saves while they’re in the ascendancy that game could’ve gotten away from us. He’s done his job brilliantly and deserves a big pat on the back.”

St Mirren had to weather a storm at the start of the second half before Ronan pounced on a mistake from Jake Doyle-Hayes to lash the ball past goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski from 18 yards.

Hibs are now without a league win in five outings and face a daunting trip to Rangers on Wednesday.

However, manager Shaun Maloney insists his team can take confidence from the way they played against Celtic in a recent 2-0 loss in Glasgow.

He said: “When we get chances, however many we create at Rangers, we have to be clinical.

“Against Celtic I was really pleased. We got beat 2-0 but the performance was a good level.

“We didn’t create enough today, though, so now the challenge is to try to dominate like we did at Celtic Park and create chances and take them.”

