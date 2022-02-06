Mack Hansen says Andy Farrell inspired his stunning Ireland Test debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mack Hansen says Andy Farrell inspired his stunning Ireland Test debut

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 9:39 am
Mack Hansen (seventh from right) pictured before his inspired Ireland Test debut in the 29-7 Six Nations win over Wales (Niall Carson/PA Images).
Mack Hansen (seventh from right) pictured before his inspired Ireland Test debut in the 29-7 Six Nations win over Wales (Niall Carson/PA Images).

Ireland newcomer Mack Hansen says words of wisdom from head coach Andy Farrell inspired an unforgettable Test debut after initially suspecting his selection may be a wind-up.

Australia-born Hansen was thrust into Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against defending champions Wales and responded with a man-of-the-match display in a crushing 29-7 win.

The 23-year-old teed up fellow Connacht man Bundee Aki for the early opening try in Dublin and did not look back as he remained a constant threat on the left flank.

Hansen, whose mother hails from Cork, originally learnt of his place in the team from Aki but was not entirely convinced his team-mate’s information was genuine.

“Bundee told me I was in the squad but I hadn’t heard anything or seen an email, so I didn’t know if he was taking the p*** or not,” said Hansen. “It was a bit hard to believe him.

“When the sheet came up and it had my name up, I was just stoked, absolutely stoked to be involved with this team and it was great.

“To get my first Ireland cap is something I will remember for ever and ever.

Bundee Aki, left, scored Ireland's opening try following a fine pass from Mack Hansen
Bundee Aki, left, scored Ireland’s opening try following a fine pass from Mack Hansen (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’m trying to breathe it all in. I’m feeling pretty amazing, to be honest.”

Speaking of advice received from Farrell, Hansen added: “He said: ‘if you can’t be yourself, there’s no point putting on the jersey’.

“When Andy says something like that it sticks with you. Just go out there and enjoy yourself, that’s all you do at the end of the day.”

Dominant Ireland cruised to victory over the depleted Welsh, with Andrew Conway’s second-half brace and a solo score from Garry Ringrose sealing a deserved bonus-point victory.

Hansen’s elevation to international level came on the back of some scintillating displays at provincial level since moving to Galway from Canberra-based club Brumbies last year.

The United Rugby Championship’s leading try scorer, who filled the void left by the injured James Lowe, was able to savour the moment he was named star man on the public address system and promptly made an emotional phone call home at full-time.

“It was in a break (in play) so I did hear it,” he said of being picked as man of the match.

“I think I did a little smile here or there. It was a special moment. I did get to enjoy it a little bit.

“I gave my parents a call. It was good to talk to mum and dad and my brother Jake to enjoy this experience with them.

“They were just stoked for me, they were proud. They were a bit the same as me, speechless.

“They couldn’t make the trip over, unfortunately, but they definitively did all they could to make this is a special week for me.”

Hansen, who has scored six tries in nine appearances for Connacht, was presented with his green jersey by club-mates Aki and Jack Carty.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, pictured, was impressed by Mack Hansen
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, pictured, was impressed by Mack Hansen (Niall Carson/PA)

The former Australia Under-20 player is well placed to retain his spot away to France next weekend after impressing coach Farrell.

“We’re not surprised – he’s got the temperament for handling debuts,” Farrell said of Hansen’s maiden display.

“He’s very cool, calm and collected in how he plays the game and it suits how we play as well.

“We want to be nice and controlled in how we make decisions and I thought he was pretty smooth at times.”

Captain Johnny Sexton, who kicked Ireland’s other nine points, said of Hansen: “He’s a good guy, which is the most important thing.

“He’s bedded in really well into the group and his performance speaks for itself.

“He’s got a game which is made for international rugby, so hopefully he continues to grow with us. It’s a great start for him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]