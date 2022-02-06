‘Special talent’ Michael Olise still has a long way to go – Patrick Vieira

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Special talent’ Michael Olise still has a long way to go – Patrick Vieira

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 10:03 am
Michael Olise scores in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Hartlepool (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Michael Olise scores in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Hartlepool (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Patrick Vieira knows Crystal Palace have a special talent on their hands in Michael Olise but is keen to keep the youngster’s feet on the ground.

The 20-year-old produced another fine FA Cup performance on Saturday, creating the opener for Marc Guehi and scoring the second in a 2-0 win over Hartlepool.

It followed a man-of-the-match display during a hostile atmosphere in the previous round away to Millwall.

Vieira said: “When you look at the last round and this one, he played well. He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent.

“He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club.

“There is still a long way to go. He still needs to improve some parts of the game but he is doing well and playing with a lot of confidence.

“His team-mates trust him a lot to give him the ball and that is a good sign, so he has to keep working and keep improving himself.”

After easing Olise into the fold gradually following his July arrival from Reading, Vieira has now started the attacker in the club’s last four matches.

Last season’s Sky Bet Championship Young Player of the Year has grasped his opportunity with three goals and as many assists during the last month.

But Vieira added: “There are some tactical elements in the game he needs to better understand.

“What we expect and want from him is to be decisive in the last 30 yards.

“He has showed he has the quality to do that. When we look at him here, he was really dangerous and he could score a couple more goals with better decisions, but that will come with more experience and more games.”

A feature of Vieira’s first campaign at Palace has been giving younger players a chance and Tayo Adaramola was the latest at the weekend.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 86th minute to a standing ovation at Selhurst Park.

“He is a young player so full of energy,” Vieira explained.

“He loves going forward and has been doing really well with the academy, so it was the right time to give him a couple of minutes.

“Overall he is part of those young players who if we work well with them and if they are committed to having the work ethic we want in place, they will have the chance to fulfil their potential.”

While Hartlepool’s memorable FA Cup run is over, boss Graeme Lee could still guide his side to Wembley this season with an EFL Trophy semi-final to come in March.

First for Pools is a Sky Bet League Two home clash with Barrow on Tuesday.

Lee said: “I’ve said throughout the cup run that those type of performances we have to do in the league.

“We are getting them in the league and second half we had the belief. We were aggressive and on the front foot. We have to take that into Tuesday’s game with Barrow.”

