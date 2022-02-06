Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone to maintain momentum in survival battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone to maintain momentum in survival battle

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 10:35 am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson welcomed the point from a goalless draw with Dundee United (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson welcomed the point from a goalless draw with Dundee United (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

Callum Davidson has told his St Johnstone relegation battlers to adopt a step-by-step mindset to climb clear of the drop zone.

Davidson was baffled by referee Colin Steven’s decision to send off Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg in the goalless draw with Dundee United.

Davidson, who was booked for dissent, was not convinced Hallberg merited a second caution nine minutes into the second half for impeding rival midfielder Ian Harkes in the build-up before Tony Watt’s shot was deflected for a corner.

But the Perth manager was delighted with the reaction of his players who held firm for 36 minutes, with a share of the spoils easing them one point clear of bottom side Dundee.

Saints find themselves seven points from safety going into a midweek clash with St Mirren, with 10th placed Ross County winning at Dundee.

“That’s five points from the last three games which is a real positive,” said Davidson.

“Seven or eight games ago we might have lost that game. The point could be massive. Results didn’t go our way but it is all about us and what we do.

“We want to keep building momentum. There are a lot of big games coming up. We are looking forward and I thought the backing of the fans was brilliant.”

Ex-Saint Watt hit the outside of the post with a rare second-half opportunity as United struggled to break down a well-marshalled Perth rearguard.

In the first-half, home midfielder Ali Crawford struck the crossbar from 12 yards after being teed-up by Hallberg.

United fans gave voice to their frustration at the full-time whistle, despite seeing their team edge into the top six in advance of a home clash with Motherwell.

“The frustration is there for me, for the players even more so,” said United manager Tam Courts, who also had to settle for a goalless draw in the City of Discovery derby clash with Dundee before heading for McDiarmid.

“But though we are bitterly disappointed, the key thing for me is understanding as long as we peak at the right time, that is what matters.

“We have total respect for St Johnstone. They doggedly fought for their point.

“We need to turn the points we have gained this week into a valuable three on Wednesday and get through in the Scottish Cup on Saturday (against Partick Thistle).

“That would cap a really good fortnight for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal