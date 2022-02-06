James McPake worried about ‘fragile’ Dundee team after Ross County defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss James McPake admits he is concerned about his “fragile” team ahead of a tough test at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

The bottom-of-the-table Dark Blues will travel to play Hearts looking for their first win in 10 games after a 2-1 defeat at home to Ross County.

McPake’s men went down despite taking the lead through Zak Rudden with his first goal for the club.

Dundee could have increased their advantage but Max Anderson passed up a gilt-edged opportunity and, just seconds before the break, McPake’s men conceded a soft equaliser, scored by Joseph Hungbo.

The Staggies were awarded a penalty in the second half but Regan Charles-Cook’s effort was saved by Adam Legzdins.

However, the striker made amends by hitting what proved to be the winner in the 80th minute with a barrage of boos ringing out from the home fans at the final whistle.

Now, having fallen eight points behind Ross County in 10th, under-pressure McPake has to pick his players up for the game against third-top Hearts.

McPake said: “If we get that second goal I believe we go on to win the game but as soon as we take a knock we are so fragile.

“I have to reflect myself and think ‘did I pick the right team, did I do this or do that’, but we have a game on Wednesday night that we have to be ready for.

“So we have to pick a team that we believe can go into an atmosphere that is tough and put a performance on after such a bad afternoon that could have been so different if we had just done the simple things right.”

The Staggies have now beaten the Dark Blues three times this season and McPake lamented the fact that mistakes had cost his side dear once again.

McPake added: “It’s frustrating because Ross County are eight points ahead of us and we’ve gifted them nine points.

“They are a good side but we should have been clinical at the top end of the pitch.

“It was a great finish from Zak and Max misses his chance but I’m not going to be critical of the kid because he’s been excellent.

“When you make bad decisions so often in a game you will get punished. But the decision-making all afternoon, that lies with me.

“My decision-making can be questioned and I’ll take the blame. I picked the team. That team had enough to win the game in my opinion.”