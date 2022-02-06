Adam Beard says honesty is key to Wales recovery after heavy Ireland defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Adam Beard says honesty is key to Wales recovery after heavy Ireland defeat

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 12:03 pm
Adam Beard says that honesty will be key for Wales’ recovery after a 29-7 defeat against Ireland in their Six Nations opener (David Davies/PA Images).
Adam Beard says that honesty will be key for Wales’ recovery after a 29-7 defeat against Ireland in their Six Nations opener (David Davies/PA Images).

Adam Beard says that honesty will be a key part of Wales’ recovery plan after their Guinness Six Nations title defence began in miserable fashion.

A 29-7 defeat against Ireland – Wales’ biggest Six Nations loss since they were beaten by a 23-point margin in Dublin eight years ago – has immediately put them on the back foot.

Resurgent Scotland arrive at the Principality Stadium next Saturday, and although they have not won in Cardiff for 20 years, Gregor Townsend’s team will start as favourites following their stirring Calcutta Cup victory over England.

Ireland v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Aviva Stadium
Wales players leave the pitch after a 29-7 defeat against Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Wales were dismantled by a ruthless Ireland side unbeaten since February last year, conceding four tries and staring at a blank points account until flanker Taine Basham claimed a late consolation score that Callum Sheedy converted.

“It felt like we didn’t fire enough shots out there,” Wales vice-captain Beard said.

“Discipline let us down big-time, whether that was our own errors or whatever came from that. It is hugely disappointing.

“If we look back at the game, we let them score seven points in the first couple of minutes, and then seven points again in the first couple minutes of the second-half.

“There were patches when we showed good physicality, but at international level you have got to be showing that physicality and the consistency of that for the 80 minutes.

“Look, we will recover now, assess everything on Monday and be honest with each other.

“I think it is important that we are honest with each other and we work on those things we need to work on, and we will definitely have a good training week ahead of Scotland.”

Wales went into the game without a number of injured British and Irish Lions, including Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

But Beard added: “”You could look at it and say we are losing a lot of caps, but then it is for boys to step in, put their hands up and give a good account of themselves.

“We didn’t lose because we were missing how many caps, it was because we didn’t perform on the day. That’s the brutal, honest truth about it.

“We have got to pick ourselves up, we can’t be down. There are four games left – we are only game one into the campaign.

“We will be honest with each other, come Monday, and look to improve on the stuff we need to work on. It is just about building that atmosphere and getting round each other.”

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac saw his team well-beaten by Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Wales’ scrum – an area where Ireland were tipped to dominate – held up well as one of the few positive outcomes for them.

A much-vaunted back division was unable to fire, and it remains to be seen whether head coach Wayne Pivac retains prolific try-scoring wing Josh Adams as a rookie outside centre, or moves him back to his strongest position.

There will be concern, too, about wing Louis Rees-Zammit, who had his right ankle strapped during the Aviva Stadium warm-up and did not appear to be at full throttle after that.

“We probably didn’t get enough ball, to start with,” Beard said.

Ireland v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Aviva Stadium
Taine Basham, pictured centre being tackled by Ireland’s Josh Van Der Flier, scored Wales’ only try in the 29-7 defeat against Ireland (Niall Carson/PA Images).

“It felt like we defended most of that game, and if you defend for most of the game it is obviously going to be hard to put points on the board and get a foothold.

“Probably, our set-piece percentages weren’t where we would like to be to fire real shots. Even when we did have ball in hand, probably our intent, our go-forward wasn’t where we like to be.

“You look at the players we have got in that back-line, there is a lot of firepower, a lot of speed and a lot of quality players.

“We will look to improve that aspect, come next week, and then hopefully we can get these players ball in hand and they can cause real damage to the opposition.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal