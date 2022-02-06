Johnny Sexton says Ireland confidence was high before their nine successive wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnny Sexton says Ireland confidence was high before their nine successive wins

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 1:03 pm
Johnny Sexton, right, kicked nine points during Ireland’s Six Nations win over Wales (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insists confidence in the camp has never wavered during Andy Farrell’s reign as head coach.

The in-form Irish are riding high on the back of nine successive wins following Saturday’s emphatic 29-7 Guinness Six Nations success over reigning champions Wales in Dublin.

Ireland had to settle for successive third-place finishes in Farrell’s first two championship campaigns at the helm, with title hopes wiped out inside two rounds last year after a frustrating loss to the Welsh in Cardiff and a narrow home defeat to France.

But the Irish, who face a daunting trip to Paris next weekend, have not been beaten since.

Fly-half Sexton says players retained belief throughout the transitional period.

“There’s always been confidence in the group, even when times were low,” said the 36-year-old.

“After the first two games of the Six Nations last year, we felt we weren’t too far away and thankfully we’ve turned things around in terms of results-wise.

Andy Farrell became Ireland head coach following the 2019 World Cup
“You’re never confident about going over to Paris because it’s a hard place to go but I’m confident in the group.

“I’m confident that we feel if we play our very best we can win and that’s what we need to get out of ourselves this week.

“Get our prep right, make sure we get our recovery right, put our best performance out there and see where that gets us.”

Ireland eased to victory over the depleted Welsh at a sold-out Aviva Stadium following Bundee Aki’s early try, a second-half brace from Andrew Conway and Garry Ringrose’s solo score.

Farrell dismissed suggestions that a tougher opening test would have been more beneficial for preparing to face Les Bleus.

“It was a tough task – you can ask the guys, they are pretty sore,” he said. “I actually thought Wales made it very hard, they tried to put us under pressure.

“Fair play to the players for having the courage of their own convictions to play the game that we wanted to play.

“As far as the hit out (for France) is concerned, it was perfect for us as some of our lads have not played a big game in a long while, to get people back up and running is great.

“We must make sure we recover properly and on to the next one.”

