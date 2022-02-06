5 things we learned from the opening round of Six Nations action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 things we learned from the opening round of Six Nations action

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 1:07 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 3:39 pm
Scotland’s Ben White lifts the trophy at the end of the victory over England (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland and Ireland registered victories on the opening day of the Guinness Six Nations as the competition was launched in compelling fashion.

Here the PA news agency examines five talking points from the round one games.

Calcutta Cup kings

Could this be Scotland’s time? Of course, there have been false dawns in the past – not least last year’s Six Nations when they opened with a win at Twickenham and finished on a triumphant note in Paris, only to fluff their lines in between. Toppling England at Murrayfield on Saturday may have set their supporters up for a fall once more, but the ability to dig out victory against opponents who dominated lengthy spells of an engrossing Calcutta Cup clash is evidence of their resilience. The next two rounds, against Wales in Cardiff and France at home, are now key staging posts in the quest to prove their revival is build on solid foundations.

Running the show

Identified pre-match as the key duel, the battle between Finn Russell and Marcus Smith did not disappoint as each departed Murrayfield with reputations enhanced. Russell’s decision making was impeccable during the critical phase of the match as he hoisted successive crossfield kicks to force England to concede a penalty try. Smith, meanwhile, proved once more he is the genuine article as he excelled on his Six Nations debut and Eddie Jones must surely regret the decision to take him off in the 64th minute so soon after he had run in a mesmerising try.

England implode

Scotland v England – Guinness Six Nations – BT Murrayfield
It was a tough day at Murrayfield for England (Steve Welsh/PA)

Smith’s exit from the field was curiously timed, but the reasons for England unravelling from being 17-10 ahead extend far beyond their replacement strategy. From Eddie Jones to his players, the decisive final quarter was a calamity of mismanagement. Luke Cowan-Dickie’s penalty try and the failure to bring on Jamie George as a substitute right away, Joe Marler’s botched line-out throw and the inability to convert a series of attacking scrums in overtime were largely self-inflicted wounds. And the overall stats, dominated by England, make for grim reading. Damningly, they spent four times as long in the opposition 22, yet their points per visits totalled a third of the amount registered by their old foes.

Irresistible Ireland

On the day England displayed old fault lines at Murrayfield, Ireland were busy storming into early title contention by dismantling Wales. A winning run of nine games shows that Andy Farrell’s rebuilding project is at an advanced stage and their willingness to attack, combined with the skill needed to execute, lit up the Aviva Stadium where forwards were every bit as comfortable on the ball as backs. Four tries were engineered against the visitors and there would have been more but for commendably committed defence. Saturday’s visit to France could be an early title decider and at the very least will provide an important gauge of their progress under Farrell.

Welsh blues

Taine Basham was a lone ray of light for Wales against Ireland
Taine Basham was a lone ray of light for Wales against Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

A grim Dublin afternoon for depleted Wales illustrated the concern that some lean years await the defending champions. Ravaged by injury, they barely fired a shot – with only their frantic defending preventing a bigger defeat. Apart from Taine Basham, the 22-year-old flanker, there are few pointers towards a hopeful future and head coach Wayne Pivac must fear it will get worse before it gets better. Bullied physically by Ireland, it could be a long Six Nations for Wales.

