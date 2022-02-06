Impressive Celtic march on with comfortable win at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Impressive Celtic march on with comfortable win at Motherwell

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 3:29 pm
Celtic’s Tom Rogic scores (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Tom Rogic scores (Steve Welsh/PA)

Tom Rogic scored a first-half double as Celtic maintained their new position at the top of the cinch Premiership with an impressive 4-0 victory over Motherwell.

Ange Postecoglou’s side subjected Motherwell to the same first-half demolition that they carried out against Rangers in midweek and again led by three goals at half-time following Liel Abada’s opener and Rogic’s superbly-taken brace.

This time Celtic continued their domination after the break and Daizen Maeda rounded off a one-sided win at Fir Park.

The visitors cut fourth-placed Motherwell open time after time with home goalkeeper Liam Kelly busy throughout.

Postecoglou rotated his squad with Anthony Ralston, Rogic and Maeda coming in while Motherwell retained the 3-4-2-1 formation which Graham Alexander introduced for the midweek draw against St Mirren.

Kelly got a taste of what was to come when he stopped Abada’s shot with his foot after 60 seconds and Celtic were utterly dominant in the opening stages.

Motherwell finally emerged from their own half and forced a series of set-pieces around the 20-minute mark. Stephen O’Donnell got a shot at goal from one of them but Maeda appeared to get a touch to divert it over the bar.

Giorgos Giakoumakis had an effort saved before Celtic opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Greg Taylor’s pass down the left broke the lines and Reo Hatate delivered a wonderful low cross which the untracked Abada ran on to and swept home.

The visitors doubled the lead three minutes later following a throw-in on the right wing. Abada passed inside to Rogic who was faced by Liam Donnelly but the Australian had the time and space to measure a trademark curling effort into the top corner from 22 yards.

Motherwell had a let-off when they failed to deal with Maeda’s low cross and Rogic saw his shot hit by a grounded defender.

The third goal came in stoppage-time. Ralston’s pass sent Abada down the line and the Israeli cut the ball back for Rogic to slot home.

That proved Abada’s final contribution as James Forrest came out in his place for the second half while Nir Bitton replaced Hatate. Motherwell brought on an entirely new frontline in Kaiyne Woolery, Ross Tierney and debutant Joe Efford and moved to a 4-3-3.

Efford showed willingness to run at defenders and get shots away and he had a deflected effort parried by Joe Hart.

But Celtic were soon back in command. Callum McGregor hit thee top of the bar on the counter-attack, Maeda had the ball in the net but Giakoumakis was penalised for a foul on Donnelly, and Kelly saved well from Forrest’s header.

The fourth goal came in the 71st minute after substitute Matt O’Riley sent Maeda in behind. Bevis Mugabi matched the run and put in a strong challenge as the Japan international shot but the ball spun up in the air and underneath the crossbar.

Celtic were hungry for more. Maeda shot over first time after a flowing move, Kelly denied Jota, Rogic hit the outside of the post and Josip Juranovic just missed with a free-kick.

Rogic had another chance for his hat-trick but Kelly got down well to save.

