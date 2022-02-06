5 things we learned from this weekend’s cinch Premiership action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 things we learned from this weekend’s cinch Premiership action

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 6:49 pm
League leaders Celtic celebrate at Fir Park (Steve Welsh/PA)
League leaders Celtic celebrate at Fir Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic and Rangers both followed their very different derby experiences in similar fashion with the cinch Premiership’s top two hitting nine goals between them on Sunday.

There were important wins for three teams in the bottom six as St Mirren continued their good form against Hibernian, and Livingston and Ross County both won.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Celtic follow up their derby display

Daizen Maeda
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring their fourth goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Hoops showed no sign of a comedown or difficulties adapting to the new pressure of leading the table as they thrashed Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park. Just as they were against Rangers on Wednesday, Celtic were again 3-0 ahead following a dominant first-half display, and they maintained their levels after the break as they threatened time and again.

Top-six battle becomes bigger

With Motherwell, Hibernian and Aberdeen losing, there is only a seven-point difference from the Steelmen in fourth to Ross County in 10th. Two points separate the five teams in the middle of the league and any team that can put a run together could see themselves propelled into a European position. Dundee United moved up into the top six despite failing to score for the third consecutive game.

Relegation dogfight simplifies further

St Johnstone and Dundee look increasingly adrift in the bottom two and need wins soon to stay in touch. Saints are unbeaten in three and might look upon their point against United as a decent one after having Melker Hallberg sent off, but Dundee’s home defeat by Ross County was a major blow which left them eight points back from guaranteed safety and without a league win in nine matches.

Livingston win but Caleb Chukwuemeka endures misery

Amid a dramatic encounter in West Lothian as 10-man Livingston beat Aberdeen 2-1, on-loan Aston Villa forward Chukwuemeka was brought on in the 84th minute and promptly taken off seven minutes later after giving away four free-kicks during his brief spell on the pitch.

Rangers show clear response

The champions were under pressure to bounce back from their Parkhead humbling, especially after Celtic won at Fir Park earlier on Sunday. With Alfredo Morelos scoring a double on his return from international duty, the Light Blues did so emphatically as they thrashed third-placed Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox to kick-start their year following one win from their previous four league games.

