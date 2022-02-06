Guro Reite goal for Chelsea sets up top-of-the-table showdown with Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Guro Reite goal for Chelsea sets up top-of-the-table showdown with Arsenal

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 8:39 pm
Chelsea’s Guro Reiten celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chelsea’s Guro Reiten celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Guro Reiten set up a a mouth-watering top-of-the-table showdown with Arsenal as Chelsea closed the gap to the Women’s Super League leaders to just two points with victory over Manchester City.

Reiten’s 14th-minute glancing header was enough to secure a 1-0 home win on Sunday afternoon to leave Emma Hayes’ second-placed Blues within touching distance of the Gunners, who are due at Kingsmeadow on Friday evening, with a game in hand.

Chelsea, who were indebted to keeper Ann-Katrin Berger for a fine 40th-minute save from Jess Park, might have extended their lead during a strong start to the second half, but found themselves hanging on at the death with England defender Millie Bright clearing Lauren Hemp’s goalbound strike off the line.

Kyah Simon scored twice as Tottenham romped to a 4-0 win over Brighton to close the gap on third-placed Manchester United to a single point.

The Australian gave her side a 12th-minute lead and added to her personal tally after second-half goals from Ashleigh Neville and Shelina Zadorsky, with Spurs striking three times inside six minutes to cement victory.

Tia Primmer left Everton looking anxiously over their shoulder after Reading came from behind to win 2-1 at Walton Hall Park.

The Toffees looked to be on their way when Anna Anvegard fired them into a fifth-minute lead, but they were unable to build upon their early advantage, with Izzy Christiansen seeing her second-half penalty saved by Grace Moloney.

They were made to pay when Natasha Dowie levelled before Primmer snatched a fifth successive league victory with two minutes remaining.

Birmingham are in danger of being cast adrift at the foot of the table after Leicester came out on top in the battle of the bottom two.

The Blues were reduced to 10 women with just 26 minutes gone when keeper Emily Ramsey was sent off after bringing down striker Jess Sigsworth, who dispatched the resulting penalty past substitute Lucy Jones.

Jemma Purfield doubled the visitors’ lead direct from a 37th-minute corner and although Louise Quinn reduced the deficit five minutes from time, there was no way back.

Katerina Svitkova’s second-half goal was enough to hand West Ham a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa.

Abbey-Leigh Stringer had put the visitors ahead with just 12 minutes gone and although Alisha Lehmann levelled from the penalty spot before the break after Ramona Petzelberger had been fouled by Kate Longhurst, Svitkova clinched the points seven minutes after the restart.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]