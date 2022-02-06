David Moyes concerned about effect of jet-setting on goal-shy Michail Antonio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes concerned about effect of jet-setting on goal-shy Michail Antonio

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 10:33 pm
Michail Antonio is back from international duty with Jamaica (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham boss David Moyes admits he is concerned about how Michail Antonio’s international travel affects his form.

The forward has returned from duty with Jamaica after scoring once in three World Cup qualifiers but missed Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup escape act at Kidderminster.

Since he previously played for the Reggae Boyz in November, Antonio has netted just twice in 13 games for the Hammers.

Moyes failed to add to his squad in the transfer window, with West Ham fifth in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester United having played a game more, and the Scot believes Antonio is yet to rediscover his form after international duty.

He said: “He has been away a couple of times and I’ve had concerns about it because it’s new to him, it’s not something he’s been doing since he was 21 or 22.

“Obviously if you go to Jamaica… Costa Rica… it’s long journeys but I’ll never stop anybody who wants to play for their chosen country.

“As an international player he has always got a chance of going away but the only game we have missed without him was this one (Kidderminster) and when we left on Friday ‘Mic’ hadn’t turned up at the training ground yet.

“He got back late, he trained on Saturday and we need to get him back in there.”

West Ham host Watford on Tuesday having avoided a major upset at Aggborough on Saturday.

Declan Rice’s 90th-minute strike forced extra time before Bowen tapped in seconds before penalties.

Alex Penny had given Kidderminster a deserved lead but Moyes dismissed any fears his men would be tired to face Watford.

“I quite like the boys playing extra time because it makes 90 minutes a lot easier. It gets them in better shape, they had a week off and maybe they needed it,” he added.

“The biggest thing now is for the players to make sure they get back to the levels they can show.”

