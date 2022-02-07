UK and Ireland tournament bid update expected on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

UK and Ireland tournament bid update expected on Monday

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 4:33 am
Mark Bullingham and his counterparts at the Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish and Republic of Ireland football associations will provide an update on their bid for tournament hosting rights (Nick Potts/PA)
Football chiefs from the United Kingdom and Ireland will provide an update on Monday on their quest to host a major tournament.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham and his counterparts from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland – Patrick Nelson, Ian Maxwell, Noel Mooney and Jonathan Hill respectively – are to hold a joint press conference to outline the latest developments.

The move comes after the Times reported last month that the five associations were poised to scrap their plans to bid for the centenary World Cup and switch focus to Euro 2028 instead.

Fans wave a St George's flag as England prepare to take a corner in the Euro 2020 final
Wembley hosted the Euro 2020 final (Christian Charisius via DPA/PA)

It was claimed political deal-making at FIFA meant they were more likely to succeed with a bid to stage the Euros.

Relations between UEFA and FIFA have become especially strained in recent months, in particular over the latter’s proposals to introduce biennial World Cups, and that would make it difficult for anyone within UEFA to say to one of its member associations with any degree of certainty that a European bid for 2030 had a chance of success.

The security breaches which marred Wembley’s hosting of last summer’s European Championship final is another cause for concern, though UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin played down the trouble and insisted: “Nobody would vote against the bid because of that.”

Those involved in the the 2030 feasibility study group will have to make a decision on which tournament to target soon, with the European governing body having announced last year that parties interested in hosting Euro 2028 need to confirm that interest by March 23, with the bidders to be announced on April 5.

