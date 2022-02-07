Head coach Andy Farrell ready for ‘test of all tests’ when Ireland visit Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Head coach Andy Farrell ready for ‘test of all tests’ when Ireland visit Paris

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 9:01 am
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is preparing for Paris (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is preparing for Paris (Niall Carson/PA)

Andy Farrell is braced for the “test of all tests” away to France after Ireland stylishly launched their Guinness Six Nations campaign by swatting aside reigning champions Wales.

The in-form Irish are flying on the back of nine consecutive victories but face a major examination of their title credentials next weekend with a visit to the pre-tournament favourites in Paris.

Ireland made an ideal start to the championship on Saturday afternoon as they dismantled the depleted Welsh during an emphatic 29-7 bonus-point success in Dublin.

While Les Blues were below their vintage best in overcoming minnows Italy 37-10 a day later, head coach Farrell anticipates one of the toughest assignments in world rugby.

“We know how difficult it is to go to Paris,” he said. “We are lucky, I suppose, to be on a winning run.

“You are always hungry to get off to a good start and we have managed to do that. We will lick our wounds and we will prepare properly for the French test.

“It is the test of all tests isn’t it, at this moment in time? Everyone knows how well they are playing.”

France and Ireland each recorded statement wins over New Zealand during impressive autumn campaigns.

The Irish’s last trip to the Stade de France came on the final weekend of the prolonged 2020 Six Nations.

They arrived in title contention but slipped to a 35-27 defeat which ultimately gifted the championship crown to England.

Farrell was only five games into his reign back then and believes his squad are far better equipped for the forthcoming challenge.

“The great test for this group is we’ve learned a lot of lessons about ourselves in Paris on that night,” the Englishman said.

Ireland were beaten 35-27 on their last visit to Paris
Ireland were beaten 35-27 on their last visit to Paris (PA)

“It was a big game when we could have got across the line for the Six Nations and we didn’t deliver on the big stage.

“I feel the group has grown since then. I suppose the proof will be in the pudding.”

A second-half brace from Andrew Conway, either side of scores from Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose, helped see off outclassed Wales.

Munster wing Conway was later replaced due to illness but is expected to be fine to feature in the French capital.

Andrew Conway scored two of Ireland's four tries against Wales
Andrew Conway scored two of Ireland’s four tries against Wales (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s match-day squad could be further strengthened by the return of British and Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw following injuries.

Farrell, who has so far reported no fresh selection concerns, admits he has some difficult calls to make.

“You guys (the media) know as well as us that it’s going to take a whole squad over the course the Six Nations to win this competition,” he said.

“It’s very tough and demanding, not just because of the nature of the games but the length of the competition as well and the competition for places in the squad is always going to be taxing on the players, so the conversations are always difficult.

“It doesn’t really matter whether it’s a British and Irish Lion or a guy that’s done it with his first cap, they are always difficult.”

