Bryn Morris in line to make Hartlepool home debut against Barrow

Bryn Morris is expected to make his home debut for Hartlepool when Barrow visit the Suit Direct Stadium.

The Hartlepool-born midfielder, who joined the club on loan from Burton on deadline day, started against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Saturday as skipper Nicky Featherstone was suspended.

Featherstone serves the second game of a three-match ban against the Bluebirds following his sending-off at Exeter.

Striker Marcus Carver will be assessed as he recovers from a groin strain, while new signings Omar Bogle, Joe White, Isaac Fletcher and Nicholas Bilokapic are pushing to make their home bows.

Forward Josh Kay misses out for Barrow after damaging ankle ligaments in last Tuesday’s win against Northampton. He is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

Tom Beadling is an injury doubt after he was forced off in the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Tranmere. New signing Niall Canavan came on to replace him in the heart of defence and would be a likely starter should Beadling fail to recover.

Forward Luke James signed a new deal over the weekend and he could start against his former club.

Barrow would move above their opponents with a win or a draw and go into the game on the back of a two-game unbeaten run.