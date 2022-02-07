Dejan Kulusevski ready to suffer under ‘winner’ Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dejan Kulusevski ready to suffer under ‘winner’ Antonio Conte

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 12:11 pm
Dejan Kulusevski made his debut for Tottenham at the weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
New Tottenham signing Dejan Kulusevski is delighted to add “winner” Antonio Conte to the impressive list of coaches he has worked with.

Kulusevski, who arrived at Spurs on deadline day on an initial loan from Juventus, is only 21 but has already been taught by Gian Piero Gasperini, Andrea Pirlo and Massimiliano Allegri.

He is now linking up with Conte, who he knows from their time in Italy, and says the Italian was “everything” behind his move to Spurs.

“He was everything. Yes, firstly it’s a fantastic club but with him you see how much more they run now,” Kulusevski, who made his debut in the FA Cup win over Brighton, said.

“He has very good training, very good tactics, his staff are fantastic, he works a lot, he explains things, if you don’t understand, he explains them again. So this week has been really amazing and I’m very, very honoured to be here.

“To be my age, and have had so many good coaches that I have, is pretty amazing. Now being 21 and having Conte is just very, very good.

“He’s a winner and I want to be a winner, so I think I’m on the right side.”

Conte’s training methods are renowned for being punishing and Kulusevski, who play anywhere across the front three while Conte has also earmarked him as a possible right wing-back, is ready to suffer.

“When I came here, the training here was much more different from Italy – in a very good way.” he said.

“People are running faster, everything is faster to try to get us stronger. So it was very good because that’s what I need – I need my body to feel alive so I can think faster with my head.

“So I’m very happy to be here and the more I train, the easier it’ll be. It’s very good conditions.

“I love suffering. That’s one thing about me. From when I was born, I love suffering. I love to work hard and I’ve already seen how they work.

“It’s incredible. Just now, after the (Brighton) game, we had a crazy session. So I love being here and love work because I know my body can get so much better.”

