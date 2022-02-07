Keith Hill waiting on Sam Burns fitness ahead of Scunthorpe’s clash with Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Hill waiting on Sam Burns fitness ahead of Scunthorpe’s clash with Walsall

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 12:33 pm
Keith Hill has a question mark over the availability of Sam Burns (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sam Burns will be assessed as Scunthorpe prepare to host Walsall.

The on-loan striker was not risked against Oldham at the weekend but could be available to play the Saddlers.

Manager Keith Hill made four changes to his side for the clash against Latics, including home debuts for Anthony Grant and Liam Feeney.

Midfielder Hayden Hackney is still suspended for the Iron.

Devante Rodney could feature for Walsall at the Sands Venue Stadium.

The striker joined the Saddlers from fellow Sky Bet League Two side Port Vale last month and is yet to make his debut for the club.

Midfielder Jack Earing is a doubt after he was forced off with injury against Northampton at the weekend.

The visitors will be without Rory Holden, who is sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

