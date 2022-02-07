Keith Hill waiting on Sam Burns fitness ahead of Scunthorpe’s clash with Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Burns will be assessed as Scunthorpe prepare to host Walsall.

The on-loan striker was not risked against Oldham at the weekend but could be available to play the Saddlers.

Manager Keith Hill made four changes to his side for the clash against Latics, including home debuts for Anthony Grant and Liam Feeney.

Midfielder Hayden Hackney is still suspended for the Iron.

Devante Rodney could feature for Walsall at the Sands Venue Stadium.

The striker joined the Saddlers from fellow Sky Bet League Two side Port Vale last month and is yet to make his debut for the club.

Midfielder Jack Earing is a doubt after he was forced off with injury against Northampton at the weekend.

The visitors will be without Rory Holden, who is sidelined with a long-term knee injury.