Injured flanker Jamie Ritchie to miss Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Wales

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 12:57 pm
Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie went off injured on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie went off injured on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie will miss this weekend’s Six Nations clash with Wales through injury.

The 25-year-old was taken off on the buggy during the second half of Saturday’s 20-17 victory over England after suffering damage in his hamstring and groin area.

He left the stadium on crutches afterwards, casting doubt on his participation in the remainder of the tournament.

It was confirmed on Monday by the Scottish Rugby Union that Ritchie, who was one of the team’s vice-captains in the victory over Tonga in October, has not joined up with the squad to prepare for the trip to the Principality Stadium.

Bath back-row forward Josh Bayliss, who has been suffering from concussion recently, is still not ready to join up with the squad.

Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry has been called into Gregor Townsend’s pool ahead of the trip to Wales.

Josh Bayliss (right) in action for Scotland
Josh Bayliss (right) is not yet ready to join up with the Scotland squad (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

A statement on the SRU’s Twitter feed confirmed: “Jamie Ritchie and Josh Bayliss have not met up with the squad this week through injury.

“Dave Cherry has joined up with the team today.”

