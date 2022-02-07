Joe Morrell set to be suspended for Portsmouth’s clash with Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth look set to be without midfielder Joe Morrell through suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against Burton.

Wales international Morrell was shown a straight red card for a high challenge during Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Oxford and starts a three-match ban, although the club have appealed against the decision.

Deadline-day signing Aiden O’Brien made his debut as a late substitute at the Kassam Stadium, while defender Kieron Freeman is being assessed on a possible concussion as well as an ankle problem.

Midfielder Shaun Williams (back) and defender Mahlon Romeo (ankle) continue their recoveries.

Burton could hand a first start to loan signing Christian Saydee.

The 19-year-old Bournemouth forward impressed when coming on during the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Louis Moult will be hoping to retain his place in attack after being drafted into the side following Daniel Jebbison’s recall to Sheffield United.

Defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and on-loan Norwich forward Gassan Ahadme are other options for Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.