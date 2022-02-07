Paul Collingwood’s playing and coaching career highlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Collingwood’s playing and coaching career highlights

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 1:49 pm
Paul Collingwood will take interim charge of England for their tour of the West Indies (Nigel French/PA)
Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been appointed interim head coach for their Test tour of the West Indies next month.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of his playing and coaching career.

At the double in Australia

Cricket – Ashes Tour – Second 3-mobile Test – Australia v England – Adelaide Oval
Collingwood celebrates his double century during the 2006 Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA)

During the 2006 Ashes Collingwood became just the third Englishman to score a double century in Australia in the second Test in Adelaide. Although the hosts went on to win the match by six wickets, and went on to complete a 5-0 series whitewash, Collingwood scored 206 runs in 392 balls in the first innings, with Kevin Pietersen scoring 158 alongside him.

World T20 champions

Cricket – ICC World Twenty20 – England Photo Call – Team Hotel
Collingwood captained England to World T20 glory in 2010 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Collingwood led England to their first global championship success in 2010 as they were crowned World T20 champions in the Caribbean, beating Australia by seven wickets in the final. Set a target of 147, Craig Kieswetter’s 63 and 47 from Kevin Pietersen took England to the brink of victory, which Collingwood himself sealed with 18 balls remaining.

Service at Durham

Cricket – LV= County Championship – Division One – Durham v Nottinghamshire – Day Three – Emirates Durham ICG
Collingwood captained Durham to a County Championship title in 2013 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Collingwood made 304 first-class appearances in 23 years at Durham, amassing 16,844 runs and taking 164 wickets. He took over as captain from Phil Mustard in 2012, after the end of his Test and one-day international career, and won the County Championship title in 2013. The all-rounder also led Durham to victory in the 2014 Royal London One-Day Cup, beating Warwickshire by three wickets in the final.

2010/11 Ashes and retirement

Cricket – 2010 Ashes Series – Fourth Test Match – Day Four – Melbourne Cricket Ground
Collingwood was part of the England Test team which won the 2010/11 Ashes in Australia (Gareth Copley/PA)

Collingwood played all five Tests in England’s 3-1 Ashes win in 2010/11, their first series win in Australia in 24 years. Despite the team’s success, however, Collingwood struggled with the bat, making just 83 runs in six innings at an average of 13.83. He retired from Test cricket at the end of the series.

Coaching with England

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test – Day Two – Edgbaston
Collingwood has previous experience in the England coaching set-up (Mike Egerton/PA)

Collingwood turned his attention to coaching even before retiring from all forms of cricket as a player in 2018 and was part of the Scotland coaching team at the 2015 World Cup. He steps into the England interim head coach role having served as assistant coach under the departed Chris Silverwood and taken charge of the team for their T20 tour of the Caribbean last month, which ended in a 3-2 series defeat.

