Todd Kane hoping to start Coventry’s Championship clash with Blackpool

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 2:21 pm
Todd Kane has fully recovered from his knee injury (Tim Goode/PA)
Coventry return to league action in Tuesday’s Championship game against Blackpool.

The Sky Blues pushed Southampton hard in the FA Cup on Saturday and Todd Kane will hope to start after coming on as a substitute following his recovery from a knee strain.

Kyle McFadzean, Jamie Allen and Jordan Shipley were left out of the starting line-up at the weekend and are all likely to return.

Captain Liam Kelly (hamstring), Fankaty Dabo (pelvis) and Matty Godden (appendix surgery) should all be available in the coming weeks.

Blackpool have Reece James and Kevin Stewart back available.

James has recovered from his injury, while Stewart is back from international duty with Jamaica.

Marvin Ekpiteta faces a late fitness test after taking a knock to his knee but James Husband and Keshi Anderson both require more time on the sidelines.

Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue, Grant Ward and Chris Maxwell are all longer-term absentees.

