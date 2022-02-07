Sheffield Wednesday remain without great number of players ahead of Wigan clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday will be without 11 first-team players through injury as they prepare to face Wigan on Tuesday.

Harlee Dean, Tyreece John-Jules and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will not be available for the game at Hillsborough.

Centre-back Lewis Gibson could return, while defensive pair Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley have resumed training but the midweek fixture will come too soon for the pair.

Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory will all continue to watch on from the sidelines.

Wigan’s Gwion Edwards is suspended for the trip to South Yorkshire.

The 28-year-old winger was given his marching orders in the Latics’ 2-0 FA Cup loss to Stoke at the weekend after he was shown a second yellow card for a late foul on Jacob Brown.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old midfielder Thelo Aasgard will be assessed ahead of the game.

Winger James McClean will also be assessed, while midfielder Max Power could start after he was taken off in the FA Cup fixture as an injury precaution.