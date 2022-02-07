Rhian Brewster set to to miss the rest of the season after hamstring operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rhian Brewster set to to miss the rest of the season after hamstring operation

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 2:45 pm
Rhian Brewster is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury (Leila Coker/PA)
Rhian Brewster is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury (Leila Coker/PA)

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that striker Rhian Brewster is unlikely to play again this season.

The 21-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during the first half of the Blades’ 2-0 win against Peterborough and was forced off.

Heckingbottom revealed the former Liverpool forward would be going under the knife on Tuesday.

Quotes from the Blades boss on the club’s Twitter feed said: “He’s having an operation tomorrow, which will rule him out probably for the season.

“If he’s back before then it’s a bonus, but we’re not counting on it. We’re going to help him through it.”

Brewster joined Sheffield United in October 2020 and has made 16 appearances for the club this season.

