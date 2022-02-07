Accrington forward Colby Bishop faces late fitness test on ankle injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington will check on top scorer Colby Bishop ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against promotion-chasers Oxford.

Stanley forward Bishop missed the controversial 1-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday with an ankle problem and continues to be assessed.

Accrington boss John Coleman had called for the match to be abandoned after a supporter ran on to the pitch from the home end and clashed with Harry Pell as he prepared to take a late penalty, which was then saved.

Midfielder Tommy Leigh and forward Korede Adedoyin, a deadline-day arrival from Sheffield Wednesday, are both pressing for a start following substitute appearances, but winger Joe Pritchard (hamstring) continues his recovery.

Oxford are expected to again be without defender Sam Long for the trip to Lancashire.

Long missed Saturday’s 3-2 home win over Portsmouth with a calf issue and will not be rushed back into contention.

James Henry is set for another scan on his own calf problem, which has seen the forward sit out the past four games.

U’s frontman Gavin Whyte (calf) is closing in on a return, while recent signing Marcus Browne (knee) also continues his rehabilitation.