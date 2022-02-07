Ben Williams returns to contention as Cheltenham take on Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Williams is back from suspension for Cheltenham’s League One clash with Sunderland.

The defender received two yellow cards in the final minute of Town’s goalless draw with Wigan, meaning he missed their last outing at AFC Wimbledon.

Deadline-day signing Jamie Soule could make his debut following his arrival from West Brom, while fellow loanee Aaron Ramsey may start after two substitute appearances.

Sean Long, Dan Nlundulu, Conor Thomas, Ellis Chapman, Charlie Brown and George Lloyd are all expected to miss out due to injury.

Managerless Sunderland could make changes following Saturday’s home defeat to bottom-of-the-table Doncaster.

Jermain Defoe, Jay Metete and Jack Clarke are all pushing for starts after coming off the bench in the second half at the Stadium of Light.

Fellow January arrival Patrick Roberts was an unused substitute against Rovers and could be promoted to the starting XI.

Bailey Wright missed the Doncaster game with a calf injury and is a doubt, while fellow defender Arbenit Xhemajli did not make the squad.