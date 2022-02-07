Derby manager Wayne Rooney lacking options in defence for Hull game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Derby manager Wayne Rooney lacking options in defence for Hull game

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 3:09 pm
Richard Stearman was sent off against Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Richard Stearman was sent off against Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Derby boss Wayne Rooney faces a headache in defence for Tuesday’s Championship clash with Hull.

Richard Stearman begins a three-match ban following his red card against Huddersfield last week, and Rooney is likely to pick either Lee Buchanan or Craig Forsyth.

Midfielder Krystian Bielik has made two appearances as a substitute after a year out with a serious knee injury and could be in contention for a first start.

Max Bird (groin) may return but Colin Kazim-Richards (calf) and Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) remain sidelined.

Hull will check on goalkeeper Nathan Baxter and defender Di’Shon Bernard.

Baxter missed Saturday’s loss to Preston through illness while Bernard came off in the second half with a knock but is expected to be fit.

Bernard’s injury at least gave manager Shota Arveladze the opportunity to send on Alfie Jones for his first appearance since early November.

New signings Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Marcus Forss and Liam Walsh are pushing for inclusion while Callum Elder and Lewie Coyle could also be available but Randell Williams and Mallik Wilks are set to remain sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal