Derby manager Wayne Rooney lacking options in defence for Hull game

Derby boss Wayne Rooney faces a headache in defence for Tuesday’s Championship clash with Hull.

Richard Stearman begins a three-match ban following his red card against Huddersfield last week, and Rooney is likely to pick either Lee Buchanan or Craig Forsyth.

Midfielder Krystian Bielik has made two appearances as a substitute after a year out with a serious knee injury and could be in contention for a first start.

Max Bird (groin) may return but Colin Kazim-Richards (calf) and Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) remain sidelined.

Hull will check on goalkeeper Nathan Baxter and defender Di’Shon Bernard.

Baxter missed Saturday’s loss to Preston through illness while Bernard came off in the second half with a knock but is expected to be fit.

Bernard’s injury at least gave manager Shota Arveladze the opportunity to send on Alfie Jones for his first appearance since early November.

New signings Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Marcus Forss and Liam Walsh are pushing for inclusion while Callum Elder and Lewie Coyle could also be available but Randell Williams and Mallik Wilks are set to remain sidelined.