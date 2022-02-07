Exeter in no mood to rush Sam Nombe back into starting line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter seem likely to resist the temptation to hand fit-again Sam Nombe a starting spot at home to Leyton Orient.

Nombe played a pivotal role in Exeter’s 2-1 win at Swindon, coming off the bench to set up Jevani Brown’s equaliser before being involved in the move that led to a late winner from Thimothee Dieng.

But Grecians boss Matt Taylor says he can not rush Nombe back into his starting XI following the striker’s two-month absence with a hamstring injury.

Taylor has no fresh injury concerns after Exeter moved into the Sky Bet Two League play-offs by taking 10 points from four games.

Orient have gone two months without a win and under-pressure boss Kenny Jackett says his side have been left unbalanced by illness and injury.

Ethan Coleman and Theo Archibald both missed the weekend home defeat to Colchester through illness and Jordan Brown was taken to hospital after cutting his head in the first half.

Frank Nouble is available again after being unable to play against parent club Colchester on Saturday.

George Ray, who joined on loan from Exeter last week, can not feature on Tuesday, but Callum Reilly is back in contention after three months out and expected to take his place on the O’s bench.