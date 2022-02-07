Sutton boss Matt Gray ponders his options for Salford clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sutton boss Matt Gray ponders his options for Salford clash

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 4:05 pm
Sutton manager Matt Gray could switch things around as his side prepare to host Salford (Yui Mok/PA)
Sutton manager Matt Gray could switch things around as his side prepare to host Salford (Yui Mok/PA)

Sutton boss Matt Gray could freshen up his side when they take on Salford.

Gray named an unchanged team from the one that won against Carlisle last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

The U’s are still pushing for promotion and remain unbeaten in eight games, sitting third in Sky Bet League Two.

Striker Richie Bennett could lead the line again after scoring his first home goal for the club since September against the Pirates following his return from injury.

Luke Bolton is pushing to make his Salford debut.

The winger signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Ammies from Manchester City last month.

Ibou Touray is still a doubt after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with a knock.

Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and Ian Henderson are sidelined through injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal