Leaders Forest Green looking strong for Rochdale test

Runaway Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green will look to continue their promotion drive when they host Rochdale.

Rovers stretched their unbeaten league run to 17 matches with a 2-0 win over rivals Newport on Saturday, which moved them 10 points clear of closest challengers Tranmere and 14 ahead of third place.

Winger Nicky Cadden returned to the side following a toe problem, while midfielder Ebou Adams made his first start since returning from international duty with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Forward Josh March is an option for boss Rob Edwards after coming off the bench for the closing stages on Saturday.

Rochdale were not in action at the weekend after their home match against Carlisle was called off because of a waterlogged pitch at the Crown Oil Arena.

Josh Andrews is expected to be sidelined for at least another six weeks after the on-loan Birmingham striker suffered an ankle injury during the goalless draw with Bradford on January 22.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane has been missing since November with a broken foot.

Dale boss Robbie Stockdale confirmed the Irishman was now working on individual training ahead of returning to join the rest of the squad.