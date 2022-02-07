Leaders Forest Green looking strong for Rochdale test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leaders Forest Green looking strong for Rochdale test

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 4:29 pm
Forest Green manager Rob Edwards will be looking to extend his side’s unbeaten run (Martin Rickett/PA)
Runaway Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green will look to continue their promotion drive when they host Rochdale.

Rovers stretched their unbeaten league run to 17 matches with a 2-0 win over rivals Newport on Saturday, which moved them 10 points clear of closest challengers Tranmere and 14 ahead of third place.

Winger Nicky Cadden returned to the side following a toe problem, while midfielder Ebou Adams made his first start since returning from international duty with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Forward Josh March is an option for boss Rob Edwards after coming off the bench for the closing stages on Saturday.

Rochdale were not in action at the weekend after their home match against Carlisle was called off because of a waterlogged pitch at the Crown Oil Arena.

Josh Andrews is expected to be sidelined for at least another six weeks after the on-loan Birmingham striker suffered an ankle injury during the goalless draw with Bradford on January 22.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane has been missing since November with a broken foot.

Dale boss Robbie Stockdale confirmed the Irishman was now working on individual training ahead of returning to join the rest of the squad.

