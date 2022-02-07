Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn could make Newcastle bows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn could make Newcastle bows

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 4:45 pm
Former Brighton defender Dan Burn is facing a race against time to make his Newcastle debut against Everton (John Walton/PA)
Former Brighton defender Dan Burn is facing a race against time to make his Newcastle debut against Everton (John Walton/PA)

New signings Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn could be handed Newcastle debuts against Premier League rivals Everton on Tuesday evening.

Former Lyon midfielder Guimaraes and on-loan Aston Villa full-back Targett are in contention, while central defender Burn, who joined the Magpies from Brighton on deadline day, is battling an infected toenail as he bids to join them.

However, striker Callum Wilson (calf) is facing a longer than expected spell on the sidelines and defenders Paul Dummett (calf/shin) and Federico Fernandez (thigh) and midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) are still out, while full-back Jamal Lewis and midfielder Isaac Hayden, who are both injured anyway, have been omitted from the updated 25-man squad along with central defender Ciaran Clark.

New signings Dele Alli and Donny Van De Beek will be in Everton’s squad for the first time.

The pair were both cup-tied for the FA Cup fourth-round win over Brentford at the weekend.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who missed that game with a knee problem, returns but defender Ben Godfrey has been ruled out for four to five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Trippier, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Allan, Van De Beek, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Alli, Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Branthwaite, Gomes, Gbamin, Townsend, Gray, Tosun, Iwobi.

