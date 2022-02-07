Boreham Wood defender Kane Smith excited by ‘dream’ Everton tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Boreham Wood defender Kane Smith excited by ‘dream’ Everton tie

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 5:11 pm
Kane Smith celebrates securing a trip to Everton (Adam Davy/PA)
Kane Smith celebrates securing a trip to Everton (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton fan and Boreham Wood defender Kane Smith is pinching himself at the prospect of playing his idols at Goodison Park.

National League side Wood secured a dream FA Cup trip to Merseyside to take on the Premier League giants after their memorable win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The fifth-round draw had taken place earlier in the day, dangling the carrot of a visit to his boyhood club for the right-back.

And a goal from veteran captain Mark Ricketts sealed a 1-0 victory for the minnows at the Vitality Stadium.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s been amazing for the club and for me personally it’s a dream come true,” Smith told Sky Sports News.

AFC Bournemouth v Boreham Wood – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Vitality Stadium
Mark Ricketts’ goal sank Bournemouth (Adam Davy PA)

“I think it’s every supporter’s dream to walk out at the club you’ve supported all your life.

“Just to be able to get to the fifth-round draw and pull out Everton was an amazing experience for me and my family.

“To actually go to Goodison Park and walk out to ‘Z Cars’, which I love, it’s going to be special.

“As soon as it (the draw) came out I told the boys: ‘We can’t lose this one. We’ve got to win’.”

Smith even celebrated on the pitch with the fans while wearing an Everton shirt with the name of his unlikely hero, former Toffees defender Tony Hibbert, on the back.

“Every Everton fan loves him. He’s been excellent for Everton, an Everton hero,” added Smith.

“Gary Neville once said: ‘Nobody wants to be a right-back’, but I always wanted to be Tony Hibbert.”

Wood’s run to the fifth round has been all the more remarkable given they are yet to concede a goal in the competition.

“It’s not just to do with me, it’s the whole team,” modest goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond told Sky Sports News.

“The defence has been unbelievable from back to front so I put it down to them.

“Everyone is absolutely buzzing. The team has done so well this season. The chance to go and play Everton and showcase how well we have played and put ourselves on a stage that big is a really great reward for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]