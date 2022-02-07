Gillingham forward Danny Lloyd set to miss the visit of Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gillingham forward Danny Lloyd set to miss the visit of Cambridge

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 5:35 pm
Gillingham’s Danny Lloyd sustained a knee injury at the weekend and is doubtful for the visit of Cambridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gillingham’s Danny Lloyd sustained a knee injury at the weekend and is doubtful for the visit of Cambridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gillingham forward Danny Lloyd is set to miss the visit of Cambridge.

The 30-year-old was carried off on a stretcher in considerable pain in Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich.

Charlie Kelman would be favourite to return to the starting line-up, having been dropped for Vadaine Oliver at the weekend, but manager Neil Harris could also turn to Thomas Dickson-Peters.

Mustapha Carayol could also be an option if he recovers from the knee problem which forced him to miss the trip to East Anglia.

Cambridge are waiting to see whether Jack Iredale can recover from an ankle problem.

The in-form defender missed the weekend FA Cup defeat to Luton with the injury and he remains a doubt with such a quick turnaround.

Sam Sherring will deputise again should Iredale not make it.

A number of academy players were on the bench at the weekend are unlikely to feature due to the proximity of an FA Youth Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]