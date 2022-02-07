Joe Walsh set to return as Lincoln host Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Walsh is ready to return for Lincoln in Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League One clash against Morecambe in time to help solve problems in defence.

Walsh has not featured since October but is back in training and is expected to start after Adam Jackson, recently missing due to concussion problems, suffered a fresh setback in the form of a calf injury.

Ted Bishop is having a scan on a groin injury while Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Montsma and Tom Hopper remain out.

Goalkeeper Jordan Wright, a January arrival from Nottingham Forest, again had to make do with a place on the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to MK Dons.

Adam Smith could continue in goal for Morecambe after being pressed into making his debut at the weekend.

Smith started the 1-1 draw with Bolton as Trevor Carson was sidelined by a concussion while Kyle Letheren was missing for undisclosed reasons.

Liam Gibson has also been ruled out with a hamstring problem, joining Freddie Price (head) on the sidelines.

Aaron Wildig has a calf problem which must be assessed.