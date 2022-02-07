Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps suspended for MK Dons match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps suspended for MK Dons match

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 6:09 pm
Fleetwood’s Callum Camps is suspended for the visit of MK Dons (Nigel French/PA)
Fleetwood’s Callum Camps is suspended for the visit of MK Dons (Nigel French/PA)

Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps is suspended for the visit of MK Dons.

The 26-year-old was sent off for foul and abusive language in stoppage time of Saturday’s draw at Shrewsbury.

Dan Butterworth, a deadline day loan signing from Blackburn, made his first appearance as a substitute at the weekend and will be looking for more game time.

On-loan Preston midfielder Josh Harrop remains absent with a hamstring problem.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning is keen to utilise his squad with another five matches to negotiate this month.

That could offer a chance to Matthew Smith and Kaine Kesler Hayden, on loan from Manchester City and Aston Villa respectively, who are still to make their debuts after joining on deadline day as both were unused substitutes against Lincoln at the weekend.

Forwards Mo Eisa and Connor Wickham could be pushing for a place.

Midfielder David Kasumu has been sidelined with a hamstring problem.

