Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly backs Tony Watt to deliver for Dundee United

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 7:05 pm
Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly is set to face a former team-mate (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly expects Tony Watt to hit the goal trail for Dundee United soon but not on his watch.

Watt has not got off the mark for United since his move from Motherwell but has set up two winners.

United have not scored in three matches ahead of Motherwell’s visit to Tannadice on Wednesday but moved back into the top six of the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

Kelly said: “Tony is a top player. You saw that with us in the first half of the season.

“Having watched the highlights of Dundee United’s game he’s been involved in a lot of the attacking play. That’s no surprise.

“I’m sure the goals will come for him but hopefully not on Wednesday night against us.”

Motherwell are still looking for a first league win of 2022 but have held on to fourth spot with the likes of Hibernian, Aberdeen and United struggling to put winning runs together.

St Mirren, Livingston and Ross County are catching up from further behind though and Kelly is determined to kick-start their year following Sunday’s 4-0 defeat by Celtic.

“There’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves,” Kelly said. “Every team below us would gladly swap places with us.

“We just need to park Sunday. Sometimes it happens that you get beaten by better players and a team.

“That’s what happened. We accept that and move on and try to put it right on Wednesday.

“We’re still in a strong position in fourth although it’s getting quite tight in there.

“We’ve been the fourth best team in the league up until now so we want to try and stay there and make sure we are the fourth best team come the end of the season.

“That starts with another tough game on Wednesday night against a Dundee United team who will fancy their chances as they beat us up there last time.”

