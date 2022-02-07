Liam Kelly jokes that he felt like going off when Celtic brought their subs on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Kelly jokes that he felt like going off when Celtic brought their subs on

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 10:33 pm
Liam Kelly, right, did his best to stop Celtic running riot at Fir Park (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Kelly, right, did his best to stop Celtic running riot at Fir Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly joked he felt like going off when Celtic unleashed a succession of talented substitutes at Fir Park.

Kelly was the main reason Motherwell kept the score down to 4-0 as Celtic showed their class on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side did to Motherwell what they had done to Rangers in the first half four days earlier by hitting three goals without reply before half-time.

Celtic have sometimes struggled to maintain their flying starts this season and keep up the pace of their play.

But an increased depth thanks to some January signings and a partial easing of Celtic’s injury situation have given Postecoglou the scope to maintain the tempo with fresh legs.

The Australian was able to make three changes from the team that beat Rangers and, with the five subs rule restored in the cinch Premiership, bring on James Forrest, Nir Bitton, Jota, Matt O’Riley and Josip Juranovic during the game.

Kelly said: “We were up against a really good side who were probably a bit much for us.

“In the first half we tried to give it a go and they picked us apart.

“There were a couple of goals that we could have done better with ourselves. Personally, I’m a wee bit disappointed with the second goal. I should probably save that. But I’m not sure it actually impacts the outcome of the match.

“Celtic are capable of doing that to most teams. But you like to be in the game. You want to give a better account of yourself but the game was done at half-time realistically.

“You have to try and stay in it for as long as you can. We tried to have a go but they punished us. They were too good for the press we tried to put on. We got caught in between most things. They have top players and they made us pay.

“It’s not ideal when the players they have on the bench come on. You feel like going off yourself.

“They are a brilliant team with a lot of quality. You see the subs they bring on and they’ve still got some top players who are still injured and weren’t involved.”

