West Ham’s Kurt Zoma apologises for kicking and slapping cat in online video

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 12:45 am
Kurt Zouma has apologised after disturbing footage emerged of him kicking and slapping his pet cat (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kurt Zouma has apologised after disturbing footage emerged of him kicking and slapping his pet cat (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologised after a disturbing video surfaced online of him kicking and slapping a cat, with his club publicly condemning the footage and vowing to deal with the matter.

Zouma is seen in the disturbing clip dropping, kicking and slapping the animal, while laughter can be heard in the background.

The 27-year-old then chases the cat, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

West Ham have condemned Zouma’s actions to The Sun newspaper in a strongly-worded statement following the publication of the clip.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” West Ham said in a statement to The Sun.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma during a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
The France international has apologised after the video was shared online (Martin Rickett/PA)

Zouma has also released a statement, apologising for his actions and expressing his regret.

He told The Sun: “I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

